B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 11,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. 8,153,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,693. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in B2Gold by 19.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

