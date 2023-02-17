AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

AXTI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 156,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

