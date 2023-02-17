AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.
AXT Trading Down 5.4 %
AXTI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
