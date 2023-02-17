Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $66.04. 161,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 972,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after purchasing an additional 263,345 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.