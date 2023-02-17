Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $113.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00043511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00216858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.85 or 0.99998758 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002588 BTC.

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

