Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.38.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 64,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

