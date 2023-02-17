Aviat Networks, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

