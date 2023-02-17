AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
AVPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
AvePoint Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.13.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
