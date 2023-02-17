AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

AVPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

About AvePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvePoint by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AvePoint by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 904,054 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 670,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 662,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.