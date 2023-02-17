Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $315.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $19.14 or 0.00079503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

