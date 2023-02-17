Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

NYSE ATHM opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Autohome by 2,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

