AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,445 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Fair Isaac worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $687.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.49 and its 200-day moving average is $535.24. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

