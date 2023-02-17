AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 182,685 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182,685 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.26% of Western Union worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

