AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $8.12 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

