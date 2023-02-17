AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $16.33 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

