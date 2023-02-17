AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $22,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Trading Down 1.4 %

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Shares of CE opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

