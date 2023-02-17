AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $23.96 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.23% of Everest Re Group worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NYSE:RE opened at $380.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.11 and a 200-day moving average of $308.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

