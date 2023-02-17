AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,185,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,129,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,502 shares of company stock worth $6,456,565 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.