AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of DaVita worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.