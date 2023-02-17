Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Acquires A$14,260.00 in Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN – Get Rating) insider Bradley Valiukas bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,260.00 ($9,902.78).

Bradley Valiukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Bradley Valiukas bought 90,000 shares of Aurumin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$5,580.00 ($3,875.00).

On Wednesday, December 14th, Bradley Valiukas 500,000 shares of Aurumin stock.

Aurumin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Aurumin

Aurumin Limited explores for gold properties. It holds interest in the Central Sandstone project, the Mount Dimer project, the Mount Palmer project, and the Johnson Range project located in the Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

