Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,601,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 74,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,677,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 182,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

