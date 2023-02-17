Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.03.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
