Augur Market Cap Tops $106.55 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Augur has a market capitalization of $106.55 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $9.69 or 0.00039635 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00431662 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.14 or 0.28594056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
