ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at TD Securities

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Price Performance

ATSAF stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. ATS has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

