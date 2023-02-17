Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of Atrion stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $691.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797. Atrion has a 1 year low of $534.99 and a 1 year high of $783.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.39.
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
