Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of Atrion stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $691.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797. Atrion has a 1 year low of $534.99 and a 1 year high of $783.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atrion by 686.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.