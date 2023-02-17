Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU) Holdings Raised by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,785 shares during the period. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 1.6% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACABU stock remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

