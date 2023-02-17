Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.87 billion.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.56.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$118.43 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$95.01 and a 12 month high of C$126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.44. The company has a market cap of C$38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Insiders have sold a total of 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729 over the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.