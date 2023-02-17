Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.46)-$(1.31) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $200-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.86 million. Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.46–$1.31 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.4 %

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. 432,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

