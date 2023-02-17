Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ashford stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
