Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ashford Trading Down 0.9 %

Ashford stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

About Ashford

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

