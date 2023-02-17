Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Position Reduced by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,755 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 6.9% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $98,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $14,083,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Shares of ASND traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

