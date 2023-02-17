Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTEW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

