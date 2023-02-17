Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ ARTEW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
