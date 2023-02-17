Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

ARW traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 440,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

