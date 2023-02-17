Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

