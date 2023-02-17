Argus Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.