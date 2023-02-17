AREX Capital Management LP Takes $2.89 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Light & Wonder comprises about 1.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. 60,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

