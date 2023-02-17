AREX Capital Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

AREX Capital Management LP decreased its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises approximately 0.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Trading Down 5.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 293,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.