Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 501,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 819,334 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

