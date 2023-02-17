Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in Ardelyx by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardelyx by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 714,798 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

