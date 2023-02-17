Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,309 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.24 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

