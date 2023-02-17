Arcblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.80 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $426,367.50 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00424998 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.10 or 0.28156077 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

