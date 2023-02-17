Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Aptiv worth $84,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 488,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $144.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

