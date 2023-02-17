AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 371,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

