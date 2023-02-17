Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.39. 8,676,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

