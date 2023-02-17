Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.39 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

