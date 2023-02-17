Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.33-0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.36 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to $-1.14-1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.96. 805,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,782. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 13,768 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Appian by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

