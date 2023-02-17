Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

