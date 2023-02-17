Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $72.09 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,126,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $217,518,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.