Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $569,640.44 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00078841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00029906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

