Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARI remained flat at $11.96 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

