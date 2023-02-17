API3 Price Tops $1.79 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00007535 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $111.22 million and $8.53 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get API3 alerts:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

