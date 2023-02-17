API3 (API3) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (API3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. API3 has a total market cap of $111.22 million and $8.53 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00007535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

