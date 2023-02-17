Aperture Investors LLC Sells 902 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.35. 1,537,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,543. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

