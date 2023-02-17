Aperture Investors LLC Sells 235 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.00. 202,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,246. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

